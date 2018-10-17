MSU football wins big following first loss

Special teams push started No. 12 Midwestern State University before the electric Juwan Johnson pushed the Mustangs into overdrive catching four touchdown passes in a 69-14 win over Texas A&M-Kingsville Saturday night at Javelina Stadium.

The win clinched the 19th consecutive winning season for MSU Texas which improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in league play.

“To return a blocked kick for a touchdown then recover a fumble on the kickoff really set the tone for this game,” MSU coach Bill Maskill said.

Once again, it was senior Paul Manus in the middle of the disruption. It was the Claremont, Calif. native who blocked Julio De La Garza’s 30-yard field goal attempt and Josh Wydermyer returned it 75 yards for a touchdown give the Mustangs a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

Manus was in the mix again on the ensuing kickoff recovering a pooch kick at the Hoggie 30-yard line to set up the first of four Layton Rabb-to-Juwan Johnson hookups as a 12-yard strike extended the lead to 14-0.

The duo connected on scoring strikes of 58 and 11 yards in the second quarter to push Midwestern’s advantage to 41-0 at the half.

It was an historic night for Johnson, who became just the second receiver in program history to go over 200 receiving yards finishing with nine catches for 202 yards. His four touchdowns also matched Kendrick Gibson, who had four TD catches at Southeastern Oklahoma in 2001.

“Juwan is really a laid back dude,” Maskill said. “Then he gets out on the field and he’s able to make plays.”

