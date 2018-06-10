Nocona girls finish first

The Nocona cross country teams traveled to Brock on Wednesday to compete in one more meet before district next week.

The girl’s team brought home some hardware by finishing first as a team with three of their runners finishing in the top 10 and their top five runners all finishing in the top 20.

Maria Hernandez finished first for the Lady Indians in third place with a time of 13:40. Raylee Sparkman finished not far behind in sixth place and Kylie Rose was only one place behind her in seventh.

Claudia Espinoza finished in 15th place and Madilyn Ferguson finished 17th to round out the top five runners that went towards the team total. Cobi Womack also finished 36th and Naomi Enriquez 46th.

With their recent string of good team finishes and fast times, Nocona hopes to have a shot finishing among the top at the district meet next week. Coach Kyle Spitzer knows his girls will step up.

“The girls know where they need to be come Thursday’s race,” Spitzer said. “They’ll be ready.”

The boys team finished sixth as a team, with John Womack finishing first for the Indians in 31st out of 55 runners with a time of 21:49.

Hank Ulbig finished not far behind in 34th place, Rowdy Waters in 38th place, Lyndon Fenoglio in 39th, Adam Meekins in 42nd, Tyler Richards in 43rd and Adan Delao in 44th.

Coach Colby Schniederjan likes how all his runners have continued to push their times lower throughout the season and hopes that will happen at the district meet.

“We ran tough at Brock,” Schniederjan said. “It was a soft course, but we persevered. We have talked about running our best races as individuals the past few weeks. We have done that. We have a great opportunity to compete for a regional berth, as a team, at the district meet next week.”

The district meet will be on Oct. 11 at Holliday High School.

To see the full results, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.