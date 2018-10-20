Nocona knocks down district leader; Prairie Valley, Gold-Burg grab wins at home

After losing the first two match-ups against Holliday, the Nocona Lady Indians ruined the Lady Eagles senior night by giving them their first district loss.

The Lady Indians won in four sets, taking control of the sets they won and not letting Holliday come back to battle for closely contested sets.

Nocona came out on fire, executing their strategy of staying aggressive and on the offensive at all times while capitalizing when the Lady Eagles big Breanna Box was in the back row. The Lady Indians won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-22.

The third set saw some inconsistent play from Nocona. Holliday was able to take advantage as they got a sizable lead. Coach Tiffany Clay wanted her girls to keep swinging despite the mistakes, knowing her girls would need to keep up their aggressive mentality for the fourth set after losing the third set 25-18.

They straightened things out in the fourth set and played their best volleyball as Nocona could see the finish line forming in front of them. They were able to close things out, winning the fourth set 25-19 to get the upset win against the district leader.

Averee Kleinhans led the team with 22 kills and 27 digs, while Trystin Fenoglio directed the teams attack with 33 assists. Grayson Trumbull was second with nine kills while Ella Nunneley led the team with three blocks. The team had nine aces during the match with Kleinhans and Laramie Hayes each contributing three.

Clay was proud her girls were able to achieve their goal on the road.

“Overall, my girls wanted this game so bad and to prove to not only themselves, but everyone else we were the better team,” Clay said. “They fought until the very end.”

