Saint Jo Panthers defeat Forestburg Longhorns

The second match-up was different than the first, but the result was similar as Saint Jo was able to claim victory against rival Forestburg on Friday after a half of play.

The Panthers scored on the last play of the first half to push them just over the 45 point margin to claim victory by mercy rule 68-19. Also, what ended in a confusing manner in their first matchup, the second game saw both teams come together at the end in a show of mutual respect.

Saint Jo had about as good a start to a game as a team could want. They recovered the opening game onside kick and then drove down to score on a short run from Preston Lyons to go up 8-0. The Longhorns first drive ended early as a bad snap was picked up by Panthers lineman Damian Levya who ran 53 yards for a touchdown. The good two-point kick made it 16-0.

Saint Jo was not done. They recovered another onside kick right after and quickly drove down the field, with Lyons again scoring from short yardage to put the Panthers up 24-0 not even halfway through the first quarter.

Forestburg’s offense got going on their second drive. Unlike the first match-up where the game plan was to try and power run their way through Saint Jo, the Longhorns came out in a spread look.

