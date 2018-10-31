Tractor-trailer turns over, closed northbound 287 near Sunset

The northbound lane of U.S. Highway 287 is blocked at the Sunset/Hwy. 101 exit this morning after an 18-wheel tractor trailer rig turned over. The accident occurred a little more than an hours ago. Details of the accident are unavailable at this time, but traffic is being diverted to the service road and down to the next on ramp to avoid the wreck as efforts are underway to get it moved off the highway. The News will update this crash when details are available. (Photo by Barbara Green)