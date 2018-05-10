Upper Trinity Board to meet Monday

The Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District will have its regulard board meeting at 5 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the Springtown office at 1859 West Highway 199. The public is welcome to attend.

UTGCD, established in November 2007, serves Montague, Wise, Parker, and Hood counties. The District works to protect existing wells, promote conservation, and to provide a framework that will allow availability and accessibility of groundwater for future generations.

For more information about UTGCD, including meeting dates and well registration forms, visit their website at www.uppertrinitygcd.com or call the District’s office in Springtown, 817-523-5200.