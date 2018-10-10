Volleyball Roundup

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs started the second round of district play Saturday morning on the road at Petrolia.

Unfortunately, their two game win streak came to an end as they struggled for three sets trying to capitalize on their opportunities. They lost in straight sets 25-8, 25-10, 25-13.

Emily Carpenter led the team with five kills while also chipping seven digs. Sydni Messer led the team with 10 assists and Hailey Winkler also had a team high 10 digs.

What is coming for the Lady Bulldogs are games against Windthorst and Archer City. They play at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 13 at Archer City.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears traveled to district power Windthorst on Saturday in the hopes of trying to hold their own against a team many think will go several rounds deep in the playoffs.

While they lost in straight sets, the scores and play got better as the match went along 25-4, 25-6, 25-8.

The Lady Bears next play Electra at 10 a.m. on Oct. 13 on the road.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns were hoping to get their first district win on Friday as they hosted 2A Collinsville.

Unfortunately, the Lady Horns will have to wait for another day as they lost to the Lady Pirates in straight sets by the scores of 25-10, 25-7, 25-10.

Lacy Huddleston led the team with four aces, two kills, and 11 digs while Faith Moore led the team with two assists.

Forestburg plays their next game at 4:30 p.m. at Valley View on Friday.

