Bears fall to reigning state champs

eep challenge for the Gold-Burg Bears to continue their season since they got matched up with defending state champion Strawn on Thursday night in their bi-district playoff game.

The Greyhounds, who were returning everyone from their state title team, showed just how far the Bears have to go if they ever have a hope for making a name for themselves among the top teams in the state. The first playoff team in the last five years for Gold-Burg fell 68-0.

Right from the beginning it was obvious this was a different level team than the Bears had faced all year. Quarterback Blake Allen, who is usually able to use his legs to either scramble for consistent yardage or buy time to pass, had nowhere to hide against Strawn’s two big defensive rushers and the quick defender who shadowed him.

If he was able to elude one, another one was there to stop him for minimal gain. His number one target Steven Bell, who was dealing with multiple injuries throughout the game, was able to get free underneath a few times but it was not consistent enough to spark a drive as first downs were hard to come by.

Defensively, only defenders on the second level of plays had a chance to make a tackle on most of the Greyhound’s runs and sometimes even they were blocked as Greyhound runners mostly ran to open field with good result. The one pass from Strawn was a long touchdown pass the Bears defender misjudged.

The two punts from Gold-Burg also were returned for touchdowns and the Greyhounds kicker had a leg most 11-man football teams would be jealous to have just to round out their team.

Scores came fast and frustration mounted on the Bears’ sideline. Things that worked all year were much harder. Mistakes were magnified. Several players had to get helped off the field against the much bigger, stronger and faster opponents.

The highlight of the night for Gold-Burg was near the end of the first quarter. Facing a fourth down and risking another turnover on downs, Allen was able misdirect the three defenders who gave him grief all night and break towards the Bear’s sideline as he ripped off a long run somewhere between 20-35 yards. The first down was Gold-Burg’s first of the game.

The end of the first quarter saw the Greyhounds almost already at mercy rule margin as they led 44-0 with another quarter to play. Strawn started to play their second and third team players, but those players still wanted some glory for themselves and so the pressure stayed on.

Gold-Burg could not recover two onside kicks and the Greyhounds quickly turned those into touchdowns. The Bears tried to go to a power running game to try and mix things up to no avail, but the clock kept moving.

The last good thing to go Gold-Burg’s way on the night was Chris Lipps recovering a fumble near the end of the second quarter to give the Bears one last chance to try and score. They could not as the game ended 68-0.

