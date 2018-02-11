Bette Irene Salters Stone

August 3, 1929 – October 28, 2018

BOWIE – Bette Irene Salters Stone, 89, passed away on Oct. 28, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 30 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A private memorial service will be at a later date.

Bette was born Aug. 3, 1929 in Ranger to Gordon and Nancy (Sides) Salters.

She married A.B. Stone on Dec. 24, 1948 in Albany. Bette not only worked various full-time jobs throughout her life, but she also was a homemaker and worked to maintain the family’s farm, all while raising seven children.

After retirement in 1991, Bette and A.B. were able to travel and enjoy each others company. A.B. passed away in 1999 and Bette spent her days close to family at home in Bowie.

Bette will be remembered with love and appreciation as a devoted mother, sister, aunt and friend.

She is preceded in death by her husband, A.B. Stone; her parents; and brother, Gordon “Bud” Salters.

Bette is survived by her sons, Adrian Stone, Delores, CO, Alan Stone and wife Candy, Andy Stone and Aaron Stone, all of Bowie; daughters, Shelley Stone, Houston, Sammie Johnson and husband Glenn, Lake Dallas, and Sally Nawab and husband Jim, Azle; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sisters, Mae Reames and Mona Hart, both of Albany; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Should friends desire, memorials can be made in honor of Bette to the Macedonia Cemetery Association at 261 CR 150, Breckenridge, TX 76424.

The family of Bette Stone would like to thank all of the staff members at Independence Hall in Bowie for the love, care and gentle kindness that was shown to Bette during her residence.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication