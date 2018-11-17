Blood drive set Nov. 20 in Bowie

The staff of Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Bowie will conduct a blood drive with Carter BloodCare from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 in the parking lot of the facility, 700 W. U.S. Highway 287 South.

The Carter BloodCare Bus will be on hand to accept donations. The goal is at least 12 donations which could save up to 36 lives in our community.

For more information email Cynthia Hawkins at CyHawkins@advanced rehabofbowie.com.