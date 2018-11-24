Bowie girls junior varsity goes 2-2

The Bowie Lady Rabbits JV Maroon team had an up and down Hoopin’ into the Holidays classic last week.

The Lady Rabbits played four games on Nov. 19-20 and finished 2-2.

They first played Bridgeport. Bowie had a small 21-19 lead at halftime, but could not hold onto it in the second half as Bridgeport won 50-43. Tatum Crow led the team with 15 points and Kaydee Jones was second with eight.

The Lady Rabbits next played Iowa Park. Again Bowie led at halftime 23-19, but were able to finish strong in the fourth quarter defensively to hold on to win 39-31. Crow led the team with 14 points and Camberley Gunter joined her in double digits with 11.

The next day the Lady Rabbits started the day against Graham. Despite a strong 12-4 lead in the first quarter, Bowie found themselves behind 21-15 at halftime. A strong third quarter from Graham extended the lead and the Lady Rabbits could not catch up as they lost 45-34. Gunter led the team with 12 points and Miranda Hill and Crow each had seven.

The Lady Rabbits finished the tournament against Callisburg. Bowie had a great first half, leading comfortably 31-5 at halftime. They were able to coast to the finish as they easily won 48-24. Crow led the team with 18 points and Hill was second with 13.

Gunter was named to the all-tournament team along with Zoe Hall from Bridgeport, Mallory Williams from Burkburnett, Haily Bass from Callisburg, Rachel Grimsley from Graham, Emma Schubert from Iowa Park, Chloe Hacker from Muenster, Cate Sloan from S&S Consolidated and Rexa Hand from Windthorst.

The Lady Rabbits next play at 5 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Mineral Wells.