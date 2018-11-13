Bowie High School releases early for funeral service

Services for Bowie High School Senior Madison Waldrip are scheduled as follows:

Family visitation – Nov. 13 from 6-8 p.m. at White’s Family Funeral Home, 1418 Highway 59 North, Bowie, TX 76230

Memorial service – Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. at Bowie High School, 341 US Hwy 287 North Access, Bowie, TX 76230

In respect of the service for Madison, Bowie High School will have an early release at 12:11 p.m. on Nov. 14. Students may remain on campus for lunch if needed. Buses will NOT run early. Students not attending the service and needing to ride the bus should report to the library until busses arrive at the regular time.

Any student(s) being picked up on Wednesday after 1 p.m., will need to be picked up in the front (south) of the campus to allow for traffic and parking on the east side of the campus.