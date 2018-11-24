Bowie junior high girls struggle against Childress

The Bowie Lady Cottontails played their second game on Nov. 12 against Childress.

All teams struggled and lost their games against the ferocious girls from Childress.

The eighth grade A team lost 55-21. Neely Price led the team with 13 points while Carson Matlock and Sydnee Mowery each scored four.

The eighth grade B team lost 36-14. Breanna Goodwin and Elizabeth Landeverde each scored six points while Raquel Cole added two.

The seventh grade A team lost 51-30. Melenie Cantu and Gracie Duke each scored six points to lead the team while Allye Stark scored five points.

The seventh grade B team had the most competitive game, but came out on the wrong end as they lost 25-19. Savanna Scruggs led the team with 10 points while Allie Parri scored four and Marcie Metzler scored three.

Bowie next plays at 5 p.m. on Nov. 26 at City View.

