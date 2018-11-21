City staff conducting surveys for grant application

During the next few weeks members of the City of Bowie staff will be conducting surveys in the southern part of the city as part of the Community Block Development Grant application.

Public Works Director Dean Grant said the staff will be calling and taking door-to-door surveys in locations in the area of Strong Street and east, with a few homes on the northside of the railroad track, although most are south of the tracks.

Those who go to the homes will be in a city uniform and easily identifiable. Grant said they anticipate the surveys will take a few weeks.