Football Roundup

Nocona

It was an unofficial playoff game for the Nocona Indians on Friday as they closed the regular season needing a win to continue in the playoffs.

City View was in the same boat and was looking to ruin the Indian’s senior night.

Tyler Richards returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and after forcing a three and out, the Mustangs had a bad snap on the punt.

Nocona was able to get a field goal out of the mistake and had a 10-0 lead three minutes into the game.

Unfortunately, it was all City View for the rest of the first half as the Mustangs led 12-10 at halftime.

The Indians offense put together a long and successful drive in the third quarter that took more than half of the quarter as they drove down and scored a touchdown to go up 17-12.

It was up to the Nocona defense to hold the lead. They held up on a goal line stand that kept City View out of the end zone.

A fumble by the offense gave the Mustangs a short field and the defense again held up. The Indians were forced to punt and City View got a piece of it as they had another short field to drive for a touchdown.

Finally, Nocona was able to clinch the game and a playoff berth when Alex Diaz intercepted a pass in the end zone with 15 seconds left.

Nocona plays the run-first power football team Comanche at 7 p.m. on Nov. 16 at Mineral Wells High School in the bi-district playoff game.

Saint Jo

While the final game of the season was a defining win for the Saint Jo Panther football team at Perrin-Whitt, that was where their season ended Friday night.

The Panthers won 56-36 and ended the season 8-2 with a 2-2 record in district.

Unfortunately, that was not enough to grab the second playoff spot in the district as they needed Savoy to lose their final game against Bryson.

The first half was back and forth, but Saint Jo was able to get one stop on the opening drive and score on all of their possessions to carry a one score lead into halftime.

They received the ball to start the second half and was gradually able to extend their lead by the end of the game to reach the final score.

Preston Lyons led the team by throwing for 285 yards and five touchdowns and rushing for 118 yards and one touchdown.

Playmaker Blake Anderson caught two of those touchdowns and ran for another as he had 133 yards of offense on only six touches.

Logan Morman, Chance Bennett and Pepe Gam caught the other three touchdowns to round out the scoring.

While the season ends with no chance for postseason glory, Coach Derek Schlieve sees this season as the necessary next step to change Saint Jo football.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns season came to an end Friday night at Fannindel as their quest to get a playoff seed came to an end.

Four turnovers by the Longhorns offense was capitalized by the Falcons as they won 52-0 to win the district title.

For Forestburg, Friday ends a tough season. An 0-10 record is never fun for anyone, but it’s how you handle these setbacks is where you find out what type of person you are.

“Looking back on the season, I’m proud of how our players continued to fight hard every week,” Coach Trey Cumby said. “There was no quit in this group of guys.”

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.