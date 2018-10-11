Local clubs taking part in cemetery holiday wreath program for veterans

In an effort to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun in 1992 by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester, The Amity Club and the Maids and Matrons Club have joined more than 1,200 participating locations across the country to support the 2018 National Wreaths Across AmericaTM Day on Dec. 15.

Both clubs are members of General Federation of Women’s Clubs – Texas, which is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs.

The mission to “Remember, Honor, Teach” by raising funds to place remembrance wreaths on the graves of military members in Elmwood Cemetery, Bowie, was made possible through efforts made to join with Wreathes Across America and become a host for the placement of wreathes and a Dec. 15 ceremony commemorating the fallen. Volunteers are welcome and urged to gather at 10:30 a.m. for the ceremony beginning at 11:00 a.m. Elmwood Cemetery is located at 1115 E. Nelson, Bowie.

There will be 300 wreathes available for Elmwood Cemetery and may be purchased on-line at www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org. To volunteer locally or at Arlington National Cemetery, use that same address.

If you live elsewhere and wish to purchase a wreath for someone at Elmwood Cemetery go to that address and look for Elmwood Cemetery, Bowie, Texas and follow prompts.

Cut off date for purchases made for Elmwood Cemetery is Dec. 3. Local contact is Patti Poe who may be emailed at ppoetfwc59@gmail.com.