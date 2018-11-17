Montague basketball starts up

Montague traveled to Slidell for their season opener Monday night.

The Lady Eagles lost a tough 29-25 game. Skyler Smith lead Montague with 10 points and four steals.

Emilee Reed contributed five points and four rebounds while Kate Sherwin also had five points. Kaygan Stone lead the team in rebounds with seven and scored a basket. Railey Martin also scored two points.

On the boy’s side, the Eagles won the season opener by a score of 30-11. In the first quarter, Montague got off to a nice start opening up with a 12-2 lead. By the end of the first half, the Eagles had allowed only two points, extending their lead to 21-2.

Conley Kleinhans, Michael Wetmore, and Jack Contreras led the way for the Eagles in the matchup. Kleinhans finished with 12 points, three steals and 10 rebounds for the game.

Wetmore finished with 10 points, grabbed eight boards and had two assists. Contreras had eight points, two threes-pointers and three steals. The Eagles next game will be in Forestburg on Nov. 26.