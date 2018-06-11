Montague County election results (unofficial Nov. 6)

Third update, 9:12 p.m. 100 percent of precincts reporting

Updated Second report of results 9:05 p.m. 13 of 15 boxes reporting

First report of results at 7:08 p.m. Early voting

Early voting only

Contested races only

City of Bowie Election

Place one –

Thomas Kent – 515

Diane Higgins – 343

Write -in Tawni Jones, 153

Place three

Terry Gunter (I) – 346

Brent Shaw – 301

Ben Wiseman – 62

Tami Buckmaster – 377

Bowie ISD

Place one

Jacky Betts (I) – 1,322

Cory Hickey – 700

Forestburg ISD

Bond issue – For, 86 Against, 139

One unexpired term

Richard Balthrop – 57

Chad Hudspeth – 128

Saint Jo ISD

Bond issue – For , 437 Against, 155

Two trustee posts

Justin Brawner – 255

Leeton Phillips (I) – 424

Dee Weger – 339

City of Saint Jo

Two places

Randall Flusche (I) – 208

Grayson Davies – 65

Jason Cook – 277

Ben Amerson – 38

United States Senator (Montague County results only)

Ted Cruz – 6,422

Beto O’Rourke – 940

Reported by the Montague County Elections Administrator. All results unofficial until canvassed. Also follow results on the Montague County website at: www.co.montague.tx.us/, click elections.