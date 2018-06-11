Montague County election results (unofficial Nov. 6)

- Third update, 9:12 p.m. 100 percent of precincts reporting
- Updated Second report of results 9:05 p.m. 13 of 15 boxes reporting
First report of results at 7:08 p.m. Early voting
Early voting only
Contested races only
City of Bowie Election
Place one –
Thomas Kent – 515
Diane Higgins – 343
Write -in Tawni Jones, 153
Place three
Terry Gunter (I) – 346
Brent Shaw – 301
Ben Wiseman – 62
Tami Buckmaster – 377
Bowie ISD
Place one
Jacky Betts (I) – 1,322
Cory Hickey – 700
Forestburg ISD
Bond issue – For, 86 Against, 139
One unexpired term
Richard Balthrop – 57
Chad Hudspeth – 128
Saint Jo ISD
Bond issue – For , 437 Against, 155
Two trustee posts
Justin Brawner – 255
Leeton Phillips (I) – 424
Dee Weger – 339
City of Saint Jo
Two places
Randall Flusche (I) – 208
Grayson Davies – 65
Jason Cook – 277
Ben Amerson – 38
United States Senator (Montague County results only)
Ted Cruz – 6,422
Beto O’Rourke – 940
Reported by the Montague County Elections Administrator. All results unofficial until canvassed. Also follow results on the Montague County website at: www.co.montague.tx.us/, click elections.
Leave a Reply