NCTC stock horse teams wins world title

The North Central Texas College stock horse team wrapped up three days of competition at the Western Horseman Stock Horse World Show, Oct. 26-28, where they took home the World Champion Title.

The Abilene show had more than 2,300 entries over three days. A total of $27,600 was paid out and more than $36,000 in prizes were presented at the awards party.

“The World Show gives exhibitors the chance to compete on a big stage and show how versatile their horses are by competing in reining, working cow, trail and pleasure events all within a matter of minutes,” said NCTC Stock Horse Team Coach Cathy Luse.

Stock Horse of Texas offers several divisions based on skill level, which allows riders of all abilities to find a place to ride with their peers. World Champions were crowned in every division.

