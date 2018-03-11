Nocona takes bi-district title after sweep against Peaster

The Nocona Lady Indians are moving on to the area round of playoffs after sweeping Peaster on Tuesday night in Bridgeport by scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-21.

The bi-district champions will play their second game of the 2018 postseason against Clyde in the area round at 2 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Graham High School.

“I feel like we executed our game plan well,” said Nocona Lady Indians Coach Tiffany Clay. “We played pretty consistently all three sets. I don’t think it was one of our most aggressive games we have played, but we limited our errors and had several long rallies that we won.”

After winning the first two sets by a fairly large margin, the Lady Indians entered the third with all the momentum after a hustle play from Laramie Hayes and Averee Kleinhans on game point of the second set. While the third set was the closest of the match, the Lady Indians closed it out to take the bi-district title.

Kleinhans powered the Lady Indian offense in the three-set win, putting down 12 kills, one ace and providing 16 digs. Ella Nunneley also didn’t make it easy for the Lady Greyhounds with nine kills, one ace and six digs.

