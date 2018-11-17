Prairie Valley teams earn home wins

Both Prairie Valley basketball teams were able to pull out wins Tuesday night at home.

The two teams played different opponents and resulted in different types of games.

The boy’s team was able to come back from their close opening game loss the previous week to get their first win against the Wichita Fall HEAT 67-19.

The Bulldogs pulled ahead midway through the first quarter and never looked back as they dominated from the beginning. William Winkler led the team with 20 points while Carter Lemon was second with 16 points.Most importantly, Coach Seth Stephens felt his team made improvements from their first game in how they played.

“I thought we played well,” Stephens said. “We executed on offense and worked hard defensively for the most part. We lead the whole game, but really started to pull away about halfway through the first quarter. After our first game, we made the adjustments that we wanted to and played much better.”

Stephens is in his first year at Prairie Valley and has one starter returning from last year. Still, he has a vision for the type of basketball the Bulldogs will play this year.

