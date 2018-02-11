Red, White & Blue Job Fair Nov. 8

Join Workforce Solutions North Texas and the Texas Veteran’s Commission for the seventh annual “Hiring Red, White & You!” job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the Bill Bartley Family YMCA, 5001 Bartley Drive, Wichita Falls.

This event is to connect veterans, service members and their spouses to Texas employers. There is no cost to veterans, their spouses or employers.