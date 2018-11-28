Santa letters due; enjoy hot chocolate Saturday

The deadline to submit your letters for the Bowie News Christmas Greeting section is 5 p.m. on Dec. 3. Letter forms are available online at bowienewsonline.com, at 200 Walnut or submit your own. Drop the letters off in Santa’s mailbox located in front of the News office.

The News elves invite you to stop in at the office from 6-7 p.m. Saturday to enjoy hot chocolate and cookies, write your letter to Santa or pick up a discounted Bowie News gift subscription.