Tech gadgets again a top holiday search

By Kristen MCGrath, blackfriday.com

The products U.S. shoppers are searching for heading into Black Friday 2018

To find out, we looked into Google search trends to see which products and retailers U.S. consumers are searching the most. We performed a month-over-month comparison (Oct. 11 through Nov. 9, versus the previous month-long period) using data gathered from Google Trends to show which products and/or stores are being searched for more as Black Friday draws closer.

Products that are being searched for more month over month include:

The Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Apple products

TVS

Home appliances

All these products are big black-Friday buys. And we are already seeing some of the biggest discounts on these items in the latest ad scans.

Retailers that are seeing an uptick in search volume include Best Buy and Walmart.

To see which products are trending in your state, check out our graphic: