Bobbie Joe Reno

June 9, 1954 – December 26, 2018

BOWIE – Bobbie Joe Reno, 64, died on Dec. 26, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2019 at the Stoneburg Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Kennedy officiating.

He was born on June 9, 1954 in Mount Carmel, IL to Roy and Shirley (Kemper) Reno. He graduated from high school in Hobbs, NM. Reno worked as a truck driver and driller for the oil field for more than 30 years.

He is preceded in death by his father, Roy Reno, and sons, Jeff, Chad and Jeremy Reno.

He is survived by his wife, Laura Reno, Bowie; son, Jacob Reno, Bowie; three grandchildren; mother, Shirley Sue Reno, Hobbs, NM; father-in-law, Carl Bullinger, Bowie; brothers, Jerry Reno, Odessa, Roylee Reno and, Dayton, Gary Reno and David Reno, both of Hobbs, NM; sisters, Brenda Thomas and Opal Lee Baxley, both of Hobbs, NM; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.