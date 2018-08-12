Bowie City Council meets Monday

Bowie City Council members will face a lengthy agenda when they meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 including an executive session to consider retaining a new city attorney, plus moving forward on major equipment purchases funded in the 2018-19 budget.

Bowie attorney Tracey Jennings has served as city attorney for Bowie several years. City Manager Bert Cunningham said the council will consider going with a firm that specializes in municipal law.

A resolution regarding a contract for the purpose of purchasing various equipment will be presented. The budget includes several large equipment purchases and there were plans for the city to borrow funds for these items.

This one on Monday will be for $1,088,000 which includes all the fees incurred when financing tax notes.



Read the full story in the weekend News.

