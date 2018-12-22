Bowie Junior High plays Henrietta

The Bowie Junior High boys’ basketball teams competed on the road at Henrietta on Dec. 17 in their last competition before the Christmas break.



The 7A boys clenched an easy win against the Bearcats, led by Brady Lawhorn with 15 points. Troy Kesey provided seven for the Cottontails in their win, while Landon Felts had five and Grayson Eudey, four. Jre Donnell, Tucker Jones and Cooper Hammer all contributed two each.



The 7A team jumped out to an early 16-5 lead in the first quarter, while continuing to maintain in the second as they headed into halftime ahead 20-7.

Read the full story in the weekend edition of The Bowie News.