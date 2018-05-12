Bowie Lady Rabbits struggle at Pottsboro

The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a tough tournament at Pottsboro.

Going 1-3, Bowie struggled to consistently score facing off against several strong programs during the tournament.

The Lady Rabbits ended the tournament against host Pottsboro. Having gone 0-3 to that point, they needed a win. The game was close as Bowie led 23-20 at halftime. Leading 34-25 heading into the fourth quarter, it looked like the Lady Rabbits were going to win with the lead steadily getting wider.

The Lady Cardinals were able to have a huge fourth quarter to make up the margin and the game went into overtime tied 43-43. Neither team could make a basket in overtime, but both teams shot many free throws.

It was thanks to the Lady Rabbits going 3-6 from the line compared to Pottsboro’s 0-6 performance that made all the difference as Bowie won 46-43.

“It ended up being a positive end to the week,” Coach Chuck Hall said. “We were able to get a much needed win.”

