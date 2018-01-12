Court sets workshop for Tuesday

Montague County Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. on Dec. 4 for a workshop to discuss updates to the subdivision rules and redistricting.

Officials from Allison, Bass & Magee will conduct the workshop. The Austin law firm was retained to assist the court in making any revisions to the subdivision rules, which were last updated in 2010. Pending rule changes in the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District spacing requirements for wells may be considered in any updates.

The court also will look at any potential redistricting issues that need to be addressed.