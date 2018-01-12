Gold-Burg Trustees elect officers, reorganize board

The board of trustees for the Gold-Burg Independent School District took the oath of office and the board was reorganized with Becky Case continuing as president when they met on Nov. 19.

The district did not have an election since there were no contested seats. Taking the oath were Rebecca Horton, James Martin, Raymond Rhyne and Brandy Hamilton. Rhyne was elected vice president and Hamilton will serve as secretary.

Gold-Burg conducted its Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas hearing noting the district received a superior rating receiving 100 points. The 2017-18 rating uses 2016-17 data. There were no public comments. The report was accepted later in the meeting.

