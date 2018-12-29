Have any Legos to spare?

While you are doing that new year clean-up and organizing at your house, the staff at the Bowie Public Library ask you to consider donating a few things for some new programming ideas.

Library Director Beth Hiatt said they are looking for donations of Legos, Nerf guns, gaming systems and games and Windows 10 laptops.

They need to be in great condition adds the library director.

If anyone is thinking of getting rid of these items and would like to donate them to the library, stop by 301 Walnut or call 872-2681 for questions or to donate.