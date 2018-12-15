Jackrabbits face first true road test at Argyle

The Bowie Jackrabbits started their week against state ranked teams from the same 4A district as it traveled to Argyle on Tuesday.

Dealing with the recent injury to big man Daniel Mosley, the Jackrabbits could not overcome a poor start as it lost to the Eagles 59-43.

Early on in the first quarter, Argyle was able to knock down four three-pointers and jump out to a 22-8 lead.

“Even after the five games we played in Decatur, we were not ready for their physicality,” Coach Jonathon Horton said. “They were pretty strong and pretty aggressive and we just didn’t come out prepared without Daniel.”

Playing in its first real road game that was not at a tournament or the American Airlines Center, Argyle and its crowd came out and gave Bowie a good fluid right hook.

The Jackrabbits responded in the second quarter as they settled down and played solid basketball while also making some defensive adjustments.

Bowie outplayed and outscored the Eagles in the second quarter and cut the lead to single digits as they trailed 33-25 at halftime.

Argyle was not just going to roll over for the Jackrabbits to come take the lead, however. The Eagles, who are ranked 12th in 4A in the most recent Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll, came out in the third quarter with much more intensity than they did in the second.

Argyle was able to extend its lead back to double digits as Bowie went into the fourth quarter trailing 48-35.

It was a low scoring fourth quarter for both teams not allowing the Jackrabbits the chance to cut into the lead in any way as the two teams played to an almost stalemate.

In the end, that first quarter blitzing proved too much for Bowie to overcome as it lost 59-43.

