Montague Eagles top Bellevue

The Montague boys basketball team traveled to Bellevue last Monday night for their fourth game of the season.



The Eagles made good showing in the matchup, turning steals into opportunities for easy transition points early in the game, and ended the first half with a 38-7 lead.



Montague continued with its strong defensive performance in the second half and finished with their fourth straight win to start the season by a final score of 57-12.

