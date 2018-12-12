Montague’s One Act Play placed third in the University Interscholastic League district competition on Nov. 16 at North Central Texas College in Gainesville.
The students performed the comedy “Oh, What a Tangled Web,” by John R. Carroll.
Performers that received awards were: honorable mention
Montague one-act competes
