Montague one-act competes

Montague’s One Act Play placed third in the University Interscholastic League district competition on Nov. 16 at North Central Texas College in Gainesville.

The students performed the comedy “Oh, What a Tangled Web,” by John R. Carroll.

Performers that received awards were: honorable mention all star cast, Addi Eichler; all-star cast, Kate Sherwin and Aslynn Dunn; best individual crew member, Paige Binion.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.

