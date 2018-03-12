National day of mourning declared for Dec. 5

George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st President of the United States, died on Nov. 30, and President Donald Trump has declared Dec. 5, a National Day of Mourning.
The National Day of Mourning will occur on the day the former 94-year-old president, a World War II combat veteran, is remembered in a state funeral in Washington, D.C., six days after his death. Four former presidents and President Donald Trump will be attending his funeral at the National Cathedral.
NATION MOURNING
As part of the national day of mourning, means federal offices will be closed. Here is a breakdown of what is closed:
- The flag of the United States be displayed at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions for a period of 30 days from the day of his death.
- All federal offices, some banks and courts will be closed.
- The United States Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity. The Postal Service will provide limited package delivery service on that day to ensure that the network remains fluid.
- The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will also be closed. U.S. traders also observed a moment of silence before markets opened on Monday in honor of Bush.
- The Supreme Court is delaying arguments by a day for the national day of mourning.
