National day of mourning declared for Dec. 5

George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st President of the United States, died on Nov. 30, and President Donald Trump has declared Dec. 5, a National Day of Mourning.

The National Day of Mourning will occur on the day the former 94-year-old president, a World War II combat veteran, is remembered in a state funeral in Washington, D.C., six days after his death. Four former presidents and President Donald Trump will be attending his funeral at the National Cathedral.

NATION MOURNING

As part of the national day of mourning, means federal offices will be closed. Here is a breakdown of what is closed: