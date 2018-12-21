August 3, 1940 – December 20, 2018

BOWIE – Nelda Louise Vicari, 78, passed away on Dec. 20, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

Rosary service will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Saint William Catholic Church in Montague, with visitation to follow from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 22 at Saint William Catholic Church in Montague with Father Albert Kanjirathumkal officiating.

Burial to follow at Montague Catholic Cemetery.

Nelda was born Aug. 3, 1940 in Tishomingo, OK to Pete and Agnes (Krebs) Hellinger. On June 9, 1962 she married Billy Vicari at the Saint Peter Catholic Church in Lindsey.

Nelda a was homemaker and enjoyed quilting and canning. She will be remembered with love and appreciation for being a devoted mother and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Devon Vicari; brothers, Pete, Milfred, James and Larry Hellinger; and sister, Mary Ann Tischler.

Nelda is survived by her children, Kurt Vicari, Michael Vicari and wife Patricia, Melissa Tompkins and husband Chris, and Greta Walker and husband Keith, all of Montague; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sisters, Janice Yosten and husband Steve, Muenster and Joyce Yosten and husband Tom, Denton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication