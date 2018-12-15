Nocona City Council picks engineer for grant project

Nocona City Councilors approved Biggs and Mathews of Wichita Falls as engineers on phase three of raw water line replacements from the lake to the city during its Dec. 11 meeting.



The approval is in compliance with new regulations for Texas Community Development Block Grant application. Councilors approved an application for the $275,000 grant during its November meeting.



“They changed the rules on how we do things, now we have to go out for proposals for an engineer, and we don’t even know if we will get the money for the grant,” explained Nocona City Secretary Revell Hardison.

