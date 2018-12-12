Nocona Indians finish fourth

The Nocona Indians basketball team played at the Poolville tournament last weekend.

Out of the 16 teams in the tournament, the Indians finished fourth, going 2-2 after three days.

Nocona first played Bellevue. It was a close game against the smaller school, but the Indians came out on top by double digits 47-36. Carter Horn and Jason Sparkman led the team with nine points each.

Nocona next played Tolar. It was a game that went down to the wire, but it was the Indians who came out on top 44-42 against the Rattlers. Sparkman paced Nocona with 20 points in the close game. The Indians played tournament host Poolville next. In a game that got away from them, Nocona lost 58-34. Sparkman again led the Indians, this time with eight points.

Nocona finished up the tournament facing off against 2A state ranked Tom Bean in the game for third place. Despite a good effort, the Indians fell to the Tomcats 66-57. Hunter Fenoglio led the team with 14 points.

Fenoglio and Sparkman were both named to the all-tournament team while Horn finished second in the tournament’s 3-point contest.

