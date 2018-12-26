Prairie Valley hosts Midway

Both Prairie Valley teams played at home Friday night in district games against Midway.



While the Lady Bulldogs were able to win by double digits 46-32, the boys lost a heartbreaker in overtime 61-59.



The girls had balanced scoring with Emily Carpenter leading the way with 14 points. Hailey Winkler and Sydni Messer joined her in double digits with 10 points each. Kincaid Johnson also added eight points.



Coach Jeannie Carpenter liked how her team played despite only dressing six players.

“We came out strong and hit some threes that put us up early in the game,” Carpenter said. “Our defense was strong, but we were playing with only one sub, so we were hesitant to be too aggressive. We knew fouling out was not an option. This was a great way to go in to the Christmas break.”

Read the full story in the mid-week edition of The Bowie News.