Richard Lee Browning

March 21, 1959 – December 1, 2018

BOWIE – Richard Lee Browning, 59, passed away on Dec. 1, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, TX. The family has chosen arrangements with cremation.

Richard was born March 21, 1959 in Frederick, OK to Loyd and Dawn (Jones) Browning. He had a lifelong career as a truck driver and drove for 40 years.

Richard was an avid outdoors-man and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He liked to watch football and was a huge University of Oklahoma and Seattle Seahawks fan.

Richard will be remembered with love and appreciation for not only being a kind and compassionate man, but a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Loyd “Dick” and Dawn Browning.

Richard is survived by his wife, Delpha Browning, Bowie; children, Crystal Browning and Trent Evans, Bowie, Cassie Bernal, Wichita Falls, Skylar Smith and Jill Szerkins, Oxford, MS, and Jennie Evans, Bowie; 13 grandchildren; sisters, Sandy Fontaine and husband Charles, Boonesville, MO, and Tracy Cromer and husband Jeff, Vernon; numerous loving nieces, nephews and in-laws; and a host of friends.

Should friends desire memorials can be made in honor of Richard to Cook Children’s Health Foundation at 801 7th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.

