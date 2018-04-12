Ronnie Bell

August 5, 1947 – December 1, 2018

VENUS – Ronnie Bell, 71, died on Dec. 1, 2018 in Denton, TX.

A visitation was at 1 p.m. on Dec. 4 until service time at Jerry Woods Chapel.

The funeral service was at 2 p.m. with ministers Charles Reed and Calvin Durham officiating.

Interment followed in Nocona Cemetery.

Bell was born on Aug. 5, 1947 in Nocona to Clyde and Almeda Cunningham Bell. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Bell, Venus; sons, Randall Bell and Greg Bell both of Saint Jo, and Kevin Bell and Kelly Bell, both of Muenster; sisters, Mary Lois Bell, Denton and Wanda Ruth Bell, Sanger; 10 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Assembly of God Chruch in Saint Jo, TX.