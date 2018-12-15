SO continues to build timeline in suspicious death

Investigators continue to try and develop a timeline leading up to the death of 27-year-old Christopher Cunningham, whose body was found north of Bowie along the railroad tracks on Dec. 4.

Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said the case is being worked as a suspicious death because it was unattended.

“We are still awaiting additional information from the medical examiner regarding the cause of death, which he initially deemed blunt force trauma. We have obtained some information that moved the timeline through September,” said Lawson.

The sheriff’s office last had contact with Cunningham when he was released from jail on Aug. 29. His mother reported she last spoke to him while he was in jail. He had been arrested on May 31.

Railroad workers reported finding skeletal remains along the tracks located along the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 287, about two miles north of the city. The sheriff’s office and Texas Rangers arrived to investigate. The remains were officially identified as Cunningham on Dec. 6.