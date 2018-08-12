TxDOT crews prepare roads for winter weather



WICHITA FALLS DISTRICT (Archer, Baylor, Clay, Montague, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young Counties) – TxDOT crews spent yesterday, Dec. 6th, pre-treating bridges and overpasses with Brine. However, if rain continues much of the anti-icing agent will be washed off the roadways today.

Maintenance forces will start 12 hour shifts at 4PM this afternoon and work throughout the night. These shifts will continue until the storm passes and cleanup is complete.

Crews will be putting down deicing liquids like Brine as well as traction materials on bridges and trouble spots when frozen precipitation begins to fall.

TxDOT is extremely concerned with the potential for icy conditions Saturday morning. Drivers are reminded that the highways could be slick as if pre-treating had NEVER happened. Travel in the morning is discouraged if your area gets hit with freezing rain.

Drivers are urged to follow these precautions:

• Reduce speed. Speed limits are based on normal dry road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions. Do not use cruise control.

• Maintain at least three times the normal following distance on snow or ice.

• Watch carefully for personnel and equipment treating roadways, and stay at least 200 feet back from road crews.

• Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas as they tend to freeze first and thaw last.

• Carry warm coats, gloves and boots in case you get stranded.

• If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction that you want to go until you feel you have regained traction, and then straighten your vehicle.

Motorists can obtain travel information by visiting DriveTexas.Org or calling (800) 452-9292. The Wichita Falls District’s traffic cameras can be viewed at DriveTexas.Org, TxDOT.Gov or on the WeatherBug app. We also invite you to follow us on Twitter. @ TxDOTWF.