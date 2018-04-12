Velma Grace Petersen

April 15, 1933 – November 27, 2018

BOWIE – Velma Grace Petersen, 85, died on Nov. 27, 2018 in Wichita Falls, TX.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home on Dec. 5.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 5 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Petersen was born on April 15, 1933 in Odell to James and Beulah (Brooks) Hudson. She was a homemaker.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, James Bowman; two sisters; five brothers and granddaughter, Regina Barrow.

She is survived by her children, Linda Goyen, Wichita Falls and Dan Bowman, Salem, OR; 10 grandchildren, a great grandson; brother, Bob Hudson, Fort Worth; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.