Betty Burnett Wright

October 1, 1944 – January 21, 2019

NOCONA – Betty Burnett Wright, 74, died on Jan. 21, 2019 in Nocona, TX.

There was a visitation on from 6-7 p.m. on Jan. 24 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona.

A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on Jan. 25 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Don Hendrix officiating.

She was born on Oct. 1, 1944 in Nocona to Boyd and Pauline Rippy Burnett. She worked for many years as a stitcher at the Nocona Boot Company.

She is survived by her children, Roger Brockman and Susan Breeze, both of Nocona; sisters, Carol James, Duncan, OK, Crista Kay Tibbits, Coahoma, Linda Darlene Calderone, Big Spring, Linda Gail Norman, Wichita Falls, Nancy Burnett, Big Spring, Patricia Burnett, Nocona and Sandra Burnett, Big Spring; brother, James Boyd Burnett, Bowie and four grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Carpenter Shop, 400 Boston St, Nocona, TX 76255.