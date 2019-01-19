Bowie Cottontails face City View

The Bowie Junior High boys’ basketball teams swept City View as they continued district competition on Jan. 14.



The Cottontails hit the road to Mustang territory, where the 8A team grabbed a 53-18 win. A. J. Whatley and Bayler Swint powered the offense with 11 points each. Kynan Demoss and Creed Gallia added another eight points to the Cottontail’s scoreboard, Jax Williams, six; Brodie Armstrong, four, and Nathan Rodgers, three.



The boy’s eighth grade B team more than triple the Mustang’s points as they coasted to an easy 45-11 win. The team was led by Laret Hibbit with 10 points, followed by Edgar Regalado with seven. Andrew Sandhoff provided five, while Gavin Catano, Case Curry, David Brightwell and Kameron Shafer all provided four points each. Andrew Chancellor added another three and Jayden Corr and Austin Weber provided two each.

