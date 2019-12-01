Bowie falls to state ranked Muenster

The Bowie Jackrabbits wrapped up their final non-district game of the season on Tuesday with another big challenge at Muenster.

The Hornets, the second ranked team in the state in 2A according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches latest poll were able to parlay a great first quarter into a 45-30 win against the Jackrabbits.

Despite competing in a smaller classification, Muenster was able to matchup and even oversize Bowie in the post, starting players at heights of six-foot-seven, six-foot-six and six-foot-five.

Even with comparable size to try and hold off the Jackrabbits Daniel Mosley in the post, the Hornets sagged their defense in the lane to make it as hard as possible for Bowie to get the ball to Mosley.

With point guard Justin Franklin missing his third game due to an ankle injury, the Jackrabbits struggled to work the ball inside early and could not make any perimeter shots early on. Muenster methodically scored at a good pace and led 15-1 going into the second quarter.

Bowie played a little better in the second quarter, but had not made up any ground as the Jackrabbits trailed 26-8 at halftime.

The second half saw Bowie’s offense get back on track by being able to work the ball inside and finish through the size. While three-point attempts came with a flurry from the Jackrabbits to try and make up ground, no one had their shots finding net that night from deep as Bowie tread water down big.

While the Jackrabbits did win the second half outscoring the Hornets 22-19, it could not make up the horrendous first quarter as no offensive boom came. Muenster won 45-30.

