Boys Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona boys were able to pick up their first district win on Friday at home against Henrietta.

The Indians were able shake off a slow first quarter to win 46-32 thanks to strength of their defense against the Bearcats.

Nocona scored only six points in the first quarter but their defense kept the game within reach as Henrietta led 11-6. For the rest of the game the Indians were able to keep the Bearcats under 10 points in every quarter while their lowest scoring quarter was 11 on the way to Nocona’s win.

Adan Delao led the team with 16 points and four three-pointers. Rowdy Waters and Jason Sparkman each scored eight points as well.



Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs played at Midway on Friday and were unable to come away with the win.

The Falcons were able to create some separation in the fourth quarter on the way to a 46-37 win.

It was a competitive game for three quarters with neither team able to gain much of a lead. In the fourth quarter, Midway was finally able to pull away as the team hit some tough shots to create some separation in a game where every point was earned.

Carter Lemon led the team with 15 points while Nicholas Bell joined him in double figures with 10.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.