Clock begins ticking on building demo

The clock has begun ticking on the abatement process to demolish a damaged building on the Montague courthouse square.

Constable Stefanie Horton said she served a registered letter to the residence of the owner and it was signed for by an occupant who said the letter would be passed to owner Mark Chancellor.

There is a 30-day window during which the owner can respond to the complaint made by the Montague County Commissioner’s Court, and after that, the county may begin issuing a citation that includes a fine until the problem is remedied.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.

