Clock begins ticking on building demo

01/16/2019 NEWS 0

This old grocery store on the town square in Montague hangs precariously after it was damaged in an August wreck. There has still been no action on its demolition almost four months later. (Photo by Barbara Green)

The clock has begun ticking on the abatement process to demolish a damaged building on the Montague courthouse square.
Constable Stefanie Horton said she served a registered letter to the residence of the owner and it was signed for by an occupant who said the letter would be passed to owner Mark Chancellor.
There is a 30-day window during which the owner can respond to the complaint made by the Montague County Commissioner’s Court, and after that, the county may begin issuing a citation that includes a fine until the problem is remedied.

