‘Evening Luau’ arrives Jan. 21

Along with the special awards, there will be several prize drawings. There will be a $1,000 travel voucher given away in a drawing with tickets at $20 each. There will be 100 tickets sold.

There also will be an auction for several items including four tickets to a Texas Rangers game, five yards of concrete, a Pie-A-Month from Sweet Boy’s Diner and a chicken fried steak feed for 50-people prepared by J4 Ranch Chuckwagon.

Call the chamber office at 872-1173 to reserve tickets or for any additional information.

Tickets are still available for the “Evening Luau” Bowie Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Jan. 21 in the Bowie Community Center West Hall.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with a dinner featuring Hawaiian-style chicken kabobs on a bed of rice and roasted vegetables. Tickets are $35 for chamber members and $40 for non-members. They may be purchased at the chamber office at 101 E. Pecan or from any director.

The annual banquet will feature awards for outstanding volunteerism, business and membership recognition. While it has a luau theme, chamber members will continue the popular tradition of decorating the tables.

There will be an award for the best decorated table with a gift card and braggin’ rights for the year. Those wishing to decorate a table should call the chamber office at 872-1173 or email, info@bowietxchamber.org.